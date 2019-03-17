Menta Capital LLC Takes $490,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,918,000 after purchasing an additional 213,395 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,464,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,385,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.35.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

