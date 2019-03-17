Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,700,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 950.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,679,000 after buying an additional 1,217,352 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,789,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

