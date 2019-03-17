Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2018 on a solid note with considerable expansion in adjusted gross margin. A solid guidance of 2019 indicates bright prospects ahead of the stock. Strong growth in the Cardiovascular segment is a positive. Management is optimistic about Merit Medical’s Becton Dickinson deal, the acquisitions of Cianna Medical and Vascular Insights, and the execution of the global growth and profitability plan. New products like EmboCube Embolization Gelatin, the basixTAU Inflation Device, the Prelude Prestige Splittable Sheath Introducer, the Prelude Ideal Sheath Introducer, the PreludeSYNC Radial Hemostasis Device are likely to expand the company’s customer base. However, surging operating expenses is a concern. Headwinds like stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry add to the woes. Sluggishness in the Custom kits and procedure trays and Embolization devices units is worrisome.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

