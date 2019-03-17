Mesa Air Group (MESA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,220,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,267,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,348,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

