Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) EVP Sells $211,068.09 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $211,068.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $390,348.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $20.02 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 646.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

