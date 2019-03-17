Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Given $41.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $352,820. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 82,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

