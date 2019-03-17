MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $12,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 381,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

