Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,496 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 341,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448,448 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 537,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,612,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 862,045 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

MIK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

