Michaels Companies (MIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Michaels Companies to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MIK opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $22.38.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
