Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, also known as MAA, have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, elevated apartment supply in a number of its markets is likely to impact rent growth and occupancy. Additionally, high geographic concentration of assets makes it vulnerable to any unfavorable developments in these areas. Further, any hike in interest rate will impact its ability to finance and refinance debt as well as increase interest expense. Nonetheless, a well-balanced portfolio, favorable demographics and household formation and an investment grade balance sheet supports the company’s long-term growth.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

