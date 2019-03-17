Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $959.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $29,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.