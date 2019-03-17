Minerva Neurosciences Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NERV stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.47. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $44,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,890 shares of company stock valued at $96,159. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 266,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 1,181,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

