Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,184 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,943,000 after acquiring an additional 420,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

MO stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

