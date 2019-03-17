Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,724,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,134,000 after purchasing an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSS opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

