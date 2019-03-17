Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,347 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,078 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,276,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,601 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 992,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 863,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366 over the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

