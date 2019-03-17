Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,052.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $328,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,050.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

