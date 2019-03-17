Momo (MOMO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TH Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 2,062.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 66.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after buying an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 934,298 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.