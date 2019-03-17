Mongodb (MDB) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

“We are raising our estimates and PT to $150 as our confidence grows in MongoDB’s multiyear opportunity to sustain high growth in a large $59B market.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.08.

MDB stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $4,458,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 17,133.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

