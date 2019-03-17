Monkey Project (MONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $255,893.00 and $245.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 5,329,628 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

