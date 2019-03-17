Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,006,000 after purchasing an additional 408,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,166,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 176,809 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $1,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,847,363.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 75,241 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $10,252,338.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,378 shares in the company, valued at $163,836,026.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,111 shares of company stock worth $43,107,436 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

