More Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,790.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $155,724.00 and $12,790.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00390447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.01724049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00230986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001876 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004844 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.