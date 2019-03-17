Morgan Stanley Acquires 459,357 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Uranium Energy worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,731,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 229,845 shares in the last quarter.

UEC stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

