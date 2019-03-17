Morgan Stanley Buys 4,663 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 692,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 96.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.93. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

