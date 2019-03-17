Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (MHF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 608.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.34 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

