Morgan Stanley Has $9.52 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,516,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.63.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

