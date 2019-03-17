MPM (MPMQ) and Innospec (IOSP) Head-To-Head Review

MPM (OTCMKTS:MPMQ) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MPM and Innospec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Innospec 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innospec has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Innospec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innospec is more favorable than MPM.

Dividends

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MPM does not pay a dividend. Innospec pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MPM and Innospec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innospec $1.48 billion 1.37 $85.00 million $4.83 17.11

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than MPM.

Profitability

This table compares MPM and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPM N/A N/A N/A Innospec 5.76% 14.34% 8.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Innospec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innospec beats MPM on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MPM Company Profile

MPM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicones and silicone derivatives worldwide. The company operates through Performance Additives, Formulated and Basic Silicones, and Quartz Technologies segments. It offers urethane additives, including silicone stabilizers, tertiary amine catalysts, and organic-based foam property modifiers; specialty silanes; and specialty silicone fluids. The company also provides sealants, electronic materials, coatings, elastomers, and basic silicone fluids. In addition, the company offers silicone-based coatings, such as UV, thermal, chemical, solvent, abrasion resistance, and adhesion products; electronic materials; elastomers; construction sealants; and basic silicones product, including silicone-based cyclic/linear polymers. Further, it manufactures and develops fused quartz and non-oxide based ceramic powders and shapes. The company sells its products in various markets, such as industrial, building and construction, transportation, agriculture, electronics, healthcare, personal care, semiconductor, and fiber optics. MPM Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waterford, New York.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

