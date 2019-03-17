M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,886,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,018,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,343,000 after buying an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 201,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,032,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/mr-capital-management-inc-has-2-12-million-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.