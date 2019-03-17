MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 33,800 Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.21% of Equity BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity BancShares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 141.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,290,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 756,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 73.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,068 shares of company stock worth $33,972. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/mufg-securities-emea-plc-acquires-shares-of-33800-equity-bancshares-inc-eqbk.html.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.