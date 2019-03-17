MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.38 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.82 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $90,779.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $699,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

