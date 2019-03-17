MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,896 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,343,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

