Mylan NV (MYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to post $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Mylan reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Mylan had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.72.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,463,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,927,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 69.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 1,749,631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 644.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 1,061,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,460,000 after buying an additional 1,026,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mylan has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

