Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stake Increased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17,692.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $33.65 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

