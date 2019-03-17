National Bank Financial Raises BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.65

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

