National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

