National Security Group (NSEC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.95

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -1.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $12.40 on Friday. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

