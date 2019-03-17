Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.70 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 48.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 33.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

