Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,951 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,271 shares of company stock worth $4,862,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,951 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/natixis-advisors-l-p-purchases-1951-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.