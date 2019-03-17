Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 31,336 Shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

EQNR stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

