Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NGS stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $222,623.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,106.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 970,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 369,370 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

