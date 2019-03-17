NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.52 on Friday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $5.68.

Get NATURGY ENERGY /ADR alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/naturgy-energy-adr-to-issue-variable-dividend-of-0-09-gasny.html.

About NATURGY ENERGY /ADR

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.