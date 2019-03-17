Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $152,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

