Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $114,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $1,608,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

