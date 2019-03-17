Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) PT Raised to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 383.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

