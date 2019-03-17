New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,467.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,577,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,547,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,052,000 after buying an additional 539,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,573,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 364.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 397,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 311,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,251,000 after buying an additional 132,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $44,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,161.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NJR stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

