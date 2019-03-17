New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,391 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

