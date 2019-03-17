New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Uniti Group worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 539.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

