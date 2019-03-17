NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $209.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.01526078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001831 BTC.

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

