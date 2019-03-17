Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Sold by FrontFour Capital Group LLC

FrontFour Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,049 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises 1.8% of FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

NXST opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

