NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,633,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,909 shares of company stock worth $11,666,919 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $192.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

