Nicholas Company Inc. Buys Shares of 216,770 Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $28.00.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/nicholas-company-inc-buys-shares-of-216770-advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw.html.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.